Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra conferred with Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra on Monday received the Padma Vibhushan award 2020.

Pandit Channulal Mishra had been honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2010 and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2000. He has sung many bhajans and ghazals, but one of his songs became quite popular in Bollywood, 'Sans Albeli'.

The renowned singer was conferred with the second-highest civilian award of the country by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Padma Awards ceremony is being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are among the attendees.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. (ANI)