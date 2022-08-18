Clean Ganga mission approves 13 projects related to geo-mapping, sewerage management, wetland conservation

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) approved 13 projects pertaining to geo-mapping in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi, sewerage management in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, riverfront development works in Uttarakhand, wetland conservation, Arth Ganga and refurbishment of gates of Belia Circular Canal in Kolkata, said a press release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Thursday.

The estimated cost of these projects is around Rs. 818 crores, added the press release.

For scientific geo-mapping of River Ganga and its tributaries, 3 projects were approved. These include 'Fluvial Geomorphology mapping of Hindon River Basin' by NEER. Hindon River is a second-level tributary of the Ganga River, as per the statement.

The mapping of point sources of pollution, as well as fluvial geomorphological changes, brought about by anthropogenic activity or natural factors, will aid in tributary river rejuvenation and bring about a bottom-up approach to maintaining the health of the main river systems.

The prime objectives of this project are delineation of fluvial geomorphological features along the Hindon river basin, identification of decadal changes in fluvial geomorphological, delineation of stream net, as well as fluvial geomorphological changes, work and suitable recharge zones, delineation of point sources of pollutant input close to the confluence of the Hindon river analysis and GIS, architectural interventions on Sustainable River Embankment Strategies and identifying potential zones for ghat development.



The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 16.4 lakhs. A similar proposal for Dehradun - 'Geo-Ganga: Space-based mapping & Monitoring of Ganga River' using UAV/Survey and remote sensing techniques costing Rs. 5.4 crore was also given the go-ahead in the meeting. This project will be implemented by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun.

For sewerage management in the Ganga basin, 5 projects were approved. These include STP and I&D works in Supaul Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs. 57.09 crores involving the development of 3 STPs (STP-1: 8.9 MLD; STP-2: 1.9 MLD; STP-3: 1.1 MLD), 6 drain tapping, 6 I&D structures for the drains etc. Another STP and I&D project for Bihar was sanctioned for Ramnagar town that includes 2 STPs of 4.5 MLD capacity each and interception & diversion works costing Rs. 56.97 crore.

A big project for Mathura on River Yamuna was also sanctioned costing around Rs. 282 crore involving the construction of a new 60 MLD STP, 4 I&D structures, I&D network laying of 1.97 km etc. One project in Uttarakhand including interception & diversion, STP works for Muni Ki Reti, Neelkanth Mahadev, Jonk Swargashram at Rishikesh was approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 91 crores.

Another big sewerage management project for the construction of a new 65 MLD STP at Garden Reach in Kolkata, West Bengal was also approved by the EC at an estimated cost of Rs. 275.07 crore. Other works in this project include upgradation/repair of 8 SPS, civil and E&M work, construction/repair of approach road to the STP etc.

For riverfront development, two projects for Badrinath in Uttarakhand were approved including the construction of Plaza Promenade and Parikrama including new ghats, public amenities, EV track, signages, landscape, pavilions, toilets, drinking water facility, shopsat a total cost of Rs. 27.57 crore.

Wetland Conservation has been on priority under Namami Gange Programme. 23 out of 64 Ramsar Wetlands sites are in the Ganga Basin. A project titled 'Conserving and Sustainably Managing Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary' in Sahibganj District, Jharkhand was approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 lakhs under Namami Gange Mission-II. (ANI)

