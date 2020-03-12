Cleaning drive in Delhi Metro intensified after coronavirus outbreak: DMRC

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Cleaning drive in all Delhi Metro trains has been intensified as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday.

"Delhi Metro trains are regularly cleaned at the depots every day before putting them into passenger operations. Intensified cleaning of metro trains and station areas continue as a precautionary measure," DMRC Twitter handle read.

With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

