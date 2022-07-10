Cleaning drive organised in interior of Dal Lake

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): A cleaning drive was organised by White Globe NGO on Saturday in association with Lakes and Waterways Development Authority in the interior of Kachri Mohalla, Bhat Mohalla, Latti Mohalla on Saturday.

The volunteers of NGO and Lakes and Waterways, along with local people, started the cleaning drive in these mohallas where people used to throw their waste items in open fields, resulting into pollution-related problems.

Sheikh Saba, Chairman of White Globe NGO, told ANI, "Today we have come to do a cleaning drive at the Dal Lake interiors. We want the interior to be as clean as the exterior of Dal Lake so that tourism gets a boost.

"I would like to thank White Globe NGO as they have collaborated with us and organised today's event. The programme Athvas has been going on since April 9 which was inaugrated by our LG. A lot of people have come forward to take part in this event and I am really thankful to them", said Gazala, DFO Lakes and Waterways Development Authority.



The NGO and the volunteers involved the youngsters to take part in this cleaning drive in order to maintain a neat and clean environment, not just for the locals but for the tourists as well.

The locals of the area came forward in large numbers to be a part of this cleaning drive as it will inspire others to maintain a neat and clean society.

Firdous Ahmad, a local, said "A cleaning drive has been organised here to make the interior of the Dal Lake clean. I am thankful to Ghazala madam and Saba madam that they have taken initiative.

He further said, "I have taken a break from my work today because I wanted to be a part of the cleaning drive and I also feel parents should make their children aware of the cleanliness of society.

The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority also joined this campaign to make people aware of keeping the surroundings clean and keeping the interiors of the Dal Lake disease-free. (ANI)

