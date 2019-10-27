Cleaning underway at Ram Ki Paidi after over 4 lakh lamps were lit at ghat during Deepotsav

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Cleaning work at Ram Ki Paidi is underway here, after over four lakh earthen lamps were lit at the ghat yesterday during 'Deepotsav'.

Under the supervision of Municipal Corporation Ayodhya, hundreds of cleaning personnel started cleaning Ram ki Paidi and the surrounded areas. The cleaning staff told that the spilt oil is being cleaned by the help of sand.

Harish Chandra Singh, Municipal Commissioner: "The lamps continued to light till 1 am here and as soon as the lamps went out, our staff started with the cleaning process. We are cleaning the oil that has been spilt on the floor, by the help of sand."

"Around 800 municipality workers are carrying out the cleaning process here. The cleaning process is being taken out in full swing," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday broke its own Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps by lighting a total of 5.5 lakh diyas or earthen lamps in Ayodhya.

"The current government has taken several efforts in Ayodhya and one of them is the cleaning process being carried out after Deepotsav," said a devotee.

The tourism department of the state government in collaboration with a university broke the record for "the largest display of oil lamps" made in 2018 when 3.51 lakh earthen diyas were lit as part of the grand "Deeptosav" celebration on the occasion of Diwali.

"The largest display of oil lamps was achieved by the department of tourism, the government of Uttar Pradesh and Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Awadh University (both India) during Deepotsav 2019 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on October 29, 2019," reads the Guinness certificate reads.

The Guinness World Record termed the event as "amazing". (ANI)

