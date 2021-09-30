Cleanliness drive of Dal Lake in Srinagar in full swing

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): A cleanliness drive is in full swing at the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Dal lake is one of the most popular and heritage water bodies which attracts thousands of tourists every year from across the world. But the growth of weeds and lily leaves affects its beauty.

The cleaning drive was paused last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake.





Speaking to ANI, Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Vice Chairman, LAWD said, "It has been a challenging job. We have deployed 15-16 more machines for lily extraction. There are several factors like we need to keep the balance of the natural habitat and water ecosystem. Along with high-tech machinery, authorities have also resorted to manual cleaning processes. For manual cleaning, we need expert labourers."

Dal Lake remains a major tourist attraction in Srinagar and contributes to the livelihood of the locals.



"The cleaning of Dal Lake was not happening for two years due to COVID. Thankfully, it has been started now. Cleaning is being done both using machines and manually. If it loses its beauty tourists will not come. So its cleaning is important. Tourism is the only source of our income," a local resident, Ashiq Hussain told ANI.

Muneer Khan, a visitor from Poonch said, "We are happy that the government has started cleaning the lake. The government is working hard to restore its natural beauty. Dal Lake is our heritage." (ANI)

