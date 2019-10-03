Cleanliness drive organised in Leh on Gandhi Jayanti

A mass cleanliness drive and awareness programme was organised in Leh.
Leh (Ladakh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Paying homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, a mass cleanliness drive and awareness programme was organised in Leh.
The drive was jointly organised by District Legal Service Authority, Merchant Association, Hotel and Guest House Association, Tour and Travel Association and others.
General Secretary of Merchant Association, Tashi Dawa said, "Leh is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary in the form a cleanliness drive. All the shopkeepers here are also against the usage of single-use plastic. Our association is totally against plastic and we are now creating awareness against its usage."
The cleanliness drive in Leh was inspired by the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had given a call against single-use plastic.
Meanwhile, the founding-director of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement, Sonam Wangchuk also launched the Ilivesimply movement on Gandhi Jayanti in an event attended by 200 students from all parts of Ladakh.
Wangchuk said, "As the world is facing unprecedented environmental challenges Gandhi's message of simple living is most appropriate today."
"Ladakh has been facing the brunt of climate change due to frequent flash floods and droughts. Please Live Simply So we May Simply Live," he added.
He also said that this is the beginning of a national campaign for much bigger global movement to be launched later. (ANI)

