Cleanliness drives to be core of BJP's Independence Day celebration, party issues guidelines

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah has issued guidelines to the party workers for the celebration of Independence Day.

Outlining that this will be the first Independence Day after the euphoric win of the party giving a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has directed workers that wide-scale cleanliness drives should be organised by all party units.

Party workers have been also directed that flag hoisting at all BJP units must be done after the culmination of Prime Minister Modi's address at the Red Fort and they should take a pledge to make India free of corruption, communalism and casteism.

BJP chief has also directed the party workers to carry out cleanliness drive at the nearest memorial dedicated to freedom fighters and martyrs and also to honour their relatives. (ANI)

