Cleansing rituals performed at Tirupati after lunar eclipse

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): India's revered place of religious importance, Tirupati Balaji temple situated atop Tirumala hills was re-opened after 10 hours on Wednesday morning to perform the cleansing rituals after a lunar eclipse.

As per Hindu beliefs, all places of religious worship are closed and no religious rituals are performed during an eclipse. Keeping in view the same, the Tirumala Tirupati temple was closed at 7 PM last evening and re-opened for cleansing rituals at 5 AM today morning.

Rituals of 'Suddhi' and 'Punyahavachanam' were performed this morning. Later Suprabhata, Tomala and Archana were offered to the revered God. However, the temple remained closed for devotees during these rituals.

The lord will be offered Anivaram Asthanam service and after its completion at 11 AM, devotees will be allowed for 'darshan'.

However, the devotees are allowed into the queue complexes from 5 AM.

This evening the almighty will be offered Pushpa Pallaki Seva (service in a floral palanquin).

In India, the partial lunar eclipse occurred during the intervening night of July 16 and 17. The Moon entered penumbra on July 17 at around 12.12 am, after which the Moon entered umbra at 1.31 am. The maximum of partial lunar eclipse 2019 was witnessed at around 3 AM. (ANI)

