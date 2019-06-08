Clearance of snow in full swing ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): With Amarnath Yatra slated to begin from July 1, the snow clearing operation on the tracks is in full swing with 800 labourers deployed to clear the almost 32-Km route from Chandanwari to the holy cave.

The Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) is working with Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) to clear the tracks off the snow and boulders, from both Baltal and Pahalgam side.

"This gives us employment. Our work is to remove stones that are obstructing the way leading to the holy cave of Amarnath," said Fayaz Shah, a labourer.

"We are working since last 15 days, we have no other employment and this provides us with our daily bread," said Junaid Ahmad, another labourer involved in snow-clearance work.

Officials are hopeful that the track will be ready before the commencement of the Yatra.

"About 800 labours are deployed in the 32 Kilometers stretch for clearing the path from Chandanwari upto the holy cave. 40 avalanches have devastated it. The way upto the first base camp at Anantnag is almost clear," said Sajad Ahmad, official, Pahalgam Development authority.

The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Earlier this week, sources said that over 1.10 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for the annual Yatra. (ANI)

