Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan was suspended from his post following over 60 deaths at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in 2017. (Photo/ANI)
Cleared in Gorakhpur kids death case, Dr Kafeel demands his reinstatement, compensation for victims

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Cleared of all charges of medical negligence and corruption in Gorakhpur children death case, Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan on Friday demanded that his suspension be revoked and the real culprits are brought to justice.
Speaking to ANI here, Khan asked Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath government in Uttar Pradesh to accept its mistake of framing him in corruption and negligence cases.
"It's a relief for my whole family. We have been victimised by the UP government machinery for the past two years. I hope the Yogi government will accept its mistake and reinstate me. The justice will be done when the real culprits are brought to book," he said.
He also demanded compensation for the family members of over 60 children who lost their lives allegedly due to oxygen shortage at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, in 2017.
The doctor further said: "From day one, I knew I was not wrong. I had the support of my family and the lakhs of people who believed in me. The Allahabad High Court, while granting me bail on April 25, also said there was no negligence and corruption on my side."
Dr Kafeel was suspended from BRD Medical College two years ago for alleged medical negligence, corruption and not performing his duty in the death case. He was later booked and arrested. He was released on bail by the Allahabad High Court after spending nine months in jail.
On Thursday, the hospital administration handed over the probe report which cleared him of all charges. "The allegations against the accused are insufficient ... Therefore, it is submitted that the accused officer is not guilty," the report stated.
Khan, who was then posted with the paediatrics department, was suspended from the service on August 22, 2017, following the deaths of about 60 infants in the hospital due to lack of oxygen, after oxygen suppliers stopped the supply of life saving gas due to the non-payment of dues by the hospital. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:46 IST

