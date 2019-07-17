Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari in conversation with ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Cleric arrested for sexually harassing nine-year-old girl in Aligarh

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:50 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a cleric for allegedly sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl here.
According to police, the cleric, identified as Mohammad Ahmad, was a tuition teacher of the victim hired to impart Quran teachings.
He was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the victim's mother.
"When we were conducting a public hearing, there was a woman who complained that Mohammad Ahmad, who is a cleric in a mosque located inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) premises...she had invited him to her home to teach Quran to her nine-year-old daughter...and that he (the cleric) indulged in bad behaviour with her nine-year-old daughter... and sexually harassed her," Aligarh SSP, Akash Kulhari told ANI.
"A case has been lodged and the accused Mohammad Ahmad has been arrested. The case has been lodged in the woman police station under the relevant sections of POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. The accused is being sent to jail," he added.
Ahmad admitted to committing the crime while talking to media.
"Padhane jaata tha sir, to thoda-bahut chhedkhani ho gayee (used to teach her...harassed her sometimes)," he said.
"I am a cleric who gives the call for Azaan and if Imam Sahab is not present, I also read Namaz. I used to teach Quran lessons to the child. It (Sexual Harassment) happened four-five times. The mosque is inside the university (AMU) premises," the accused said.
AMU PRO Omar Saleem Peerzada said that Ahmad has been removed from his post following the incident.
"As soon as we got to know, the university as per its zero-tolerance policy has removed him from his post immediately. The Imam of the mosque was on leave. So, he was brought just a few days back in his place. He used to go for tuition outside where he committed this crime. He was not a permanent employee. He was here just for a makeshift arrangement," Peerzada said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:16 IST

