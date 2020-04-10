Clicking selfies, photos while distributing food amid lockdown banned in Ajmer

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 (ANI): Ajmer District Collector issued an order stating that taking selfies and indulging in photography by NGOs and other organisations would be banned during the distribution of food items amid Coronavirus Lockdown, here on Friday.

"In order to ensure that the norm of social distancing is adhered to, clicking of selfies and photographs while distributing food items to the people is to be banned in the Ajmer district," said the order issued by the district collector.

The order added: "Any violation of social distancing norms may result in action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code."

At least 463 positive COVID-19 cases have been registered so far in the state of Rajasthan, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

