Climate activist Disha Ravi editor, key conspirator in 'Toolkit' case: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist who was arrested yesterday from Bengaluru is the editor of 'Toolkit' document related to the farmers' protest and a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination, confirmed the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday.

"Disha Ravi is an editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination. She started WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc," tweeted Delhi Police.

According to CyPAD Delhi Police, the editors of the toolkit collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. Ravi was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Ravi later asked Thunberg to remove the main document after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain, said Delhi Police.

On Sunday, Ravi was presented before a Delhi Court that remanded her five days of police custody.





Disha Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she has edited only two lines and she wanted to support the farmers' protest.

Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the 'toolkit'.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

