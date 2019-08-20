File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron
Climate, green technologies, skill, cyber, digital and science tech - thrust areas of PM Modi's France visit

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): India and France are not looking at the number of agreements but to build a strong strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the European country.
Informed sources told ANI on Tuesday that significant talks on climate change, financing, and collaboration for green technologies, specific roadmap and open partnership in new areas like digital and cyberspace, and skill development will be the key thrust of the visit and agreements in this regard will be inked.
Agreements on collaboration in science and technology are also expected. However, no agreement on defence cooperation is on the cards. Discussion on future roadmap vis-a-vis defence collaboration is expected, sources said.
The issue of Jaitapur nuclear reactors may also come up during Prime Minister Modi's visit. Informed sources said the talks on the cost-effectiveness of reactors are moving in the right direction and there is no roadblock.
There will also be discussions on regional issues like Iran, the peace process in Afghanistan and terror financing, they said.
Interestingly Modi is visiting France ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meet in Paris.
FATF, also known by its French name -- Groupe d'action financiere -- is an intergovernmental organisation founded in 1989 on the initiative of the G-7 to develop policies to combat money laundering. In 2001, its mandate expanded to include terrorism financing
Informed sources say that any action on Pakistan on terror financing will be considered only after seeing the report submitted by Pakistan.
When asked whether India-Pakistan tension post abrogation of Article 370 will come up in during Prime Minister Modi's visit to France, informed sources told ANI that French position is clear that it is a bilateral issue.
Speaking about recently concluded UNSC meet on Kashmir where France reportedly favoured Indian position, informed sources said: "France is not just a partner of India but it is a friend in need."
A very comprehensive and significant joint statement will also be issued. Indian and French leadership will also exchange notes on their respective positions on G-7.
A special dinner will also be hosted for Prime Minister Modi at the Chateau de Chantilly, a 19th-century site located in Oise, 60 km from Paris.
Prime Minister Modi will embark on a two-day state visit to France from August 22 during which he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and also attend the G-7 summit. (ANI)

