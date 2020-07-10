Close aide of UP gangster Atiq Ahmed Ansari nabbed in Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Mohammad Akhtar, a close aide of Atiq Ahmed Ansari, a gangster from Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by Shahdol Police on Thursday.

He is being interrogated by Police. More than 12 serious criminal cases are registered against Akhtar in different police stations of Prayagraj.

When being interrogated by police, Akhtar said that he came to Shahdol after several gangsters were killed in Uttar Pradesh in encounters.

Speaking to ANI, Shahdol Superintendent of Police Satendra Kumar Shukla said that police is interrogating Akhtar about the reason why he came to the district and if he has any connection with Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey as the latter's brother in law lives here.

Dubey, an accused in the case where 8 policemen were killed was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday morning. (ANI)

