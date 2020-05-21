Closely monitoring cyclone Amphan, assured all possible help to Odisha, WB: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the central government is closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and stated that he has talked to the Chief Ministers of Odisha and West Bengal and assured all possible help to both the states.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre is committed for the safety and security of every citizen of the country.

"We are closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and are in continuous touch with concerned authorities. I have also spoken to CM Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji and CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Ji over the situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from Centre," Shah tweeted.

The Home Minister said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already on the ground and urged people in the two states to stay indoors and follow instructions.

"PM @narendramodi's government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen. NDRF teams are already on the ground to help people in need. I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions. Praying for everyone's safety and well being," Shah said in a following tweet.

Shah's tweets came a day after cyclone Amphan made landfall in Odisha and West Bengal and wreaked havoc in the two states.

NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said that it is a "massive challenge" for the NDRF to carry out restoration work for cyclone Amphan in view of COVID-19 but added that its teams were semi-prepared for the cyclone as they were preparing for the combination of COVID-19 and floods. (ANI)