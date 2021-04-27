Closure of Tulip, Mughal gardens, parks disappoints tourists to J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Tourists faced disappointment due to the closure of the Tulip and Mughal gardens as well as other parks and paid gardens in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday following the increase in COVID-19 cases.

"I agree that there is a need for safety, but tourists spend a lot of money to come here and it would be nice if they are informed beforehand about such closures. We came here and were told that all the gardens are closed. If you are promoting tourism, at least inform your tourists beforehand," Sneha, a tourist said.

"There can be other measures like allowing five people at a time. Other things can be done rather than just shutting it off," she said.



Another tourist Shoib said, "We went to tulip garden than Chashma Shahi Garden. The tour operator said all paid places are closed. We respect the decision but it would be nice if we were told yesterday instead of today morning."

Dr Inam, in-charge of the Tulip Garden said, "As per the instructions of the government, gardens have been shut down for visitors."

But visitors are still coming requesting us to open the garden, he added.

All gardens and parks were on Monday closed for visitors following an order by the Union Territory Lieutenant Governor to close them till further orders amid a rise in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths in Kashmir valley in about a fortnight.

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 2,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 25 people lost their lives due to the virus, said the government of the Union Territory. (ANI)

