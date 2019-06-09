Cloth trader shot dead in central Delhi, probe underway

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A local cloth merchant was shot dead in the national capital's Karol Bagh area on Saturday night.

Police said that the incident took place at around 11 pm while the deceased, identified as Mohit, was sitting outside his house.

Minutes after receiving the complaint, the police reached the spot and rushed Mohit to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The family has alleged that a neighbor named Kamal shot Mohit due to personal enmity.

"Mohit had gone out of the house last night. I was walking at around 9:45 pm when suddenly I saw that Kamal forcibly stopped him and started abusing him. Later, he shot my son four times," Rajinder Kumar, father of the victim told ANI.

Police have registered a case in the matter and investigation is in progress. (ANI)

