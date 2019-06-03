Cloud burst in Uttarakhand leaves one dead

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): One person lost his life on Sunday after a cloud burst here hit Lambagad village in Gairsain.

The local administration officers reached the spot after getting the information about the cloudburst.

Apart from this, SDRF teams have also been rushed to the villages of Khera and Asedhi in Almora district to extend held to the needy.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

