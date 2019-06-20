Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi for next 2 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi and its adjoining regions for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecasting agency on Thursday has also predicted the likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning in the national capital.

On June 21 and June 22, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover at 40 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius with relative humidity oscillating between 43 per cent to 45 per cent.

Besides, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30kmph-40 kmph) and lightning at isolated places is very likely over Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

"Strong winds very likely over southwest and adjoining the west-central the Arabian Sea," IMD said in its countrywide weather warning bulletin.

The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

