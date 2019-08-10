Cloud-seeding test-flight flown over Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A cloud-seeding test-flight to induce rain was flown over Aurangabad on Friday.

Cloud seeding, a type of weather modification, aims to change the amount or type of precipitation in the clouds through the method of sprinkling chemicals into the air.

Bagate Khanhuraj, Director of cloud seeding mission told ANI, "There were less favourable clouds. Test-flight was flown 40km west of Aurangabad. We are yet to receive data to ascertain the level of induced rain."

Planes have sprayed a chemical named silver iodide on rain-bearing clouds in the city.

In May, the Maharashtra government had allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding during this year's monsoon season. (ANI)

