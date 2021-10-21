Cloudburst in Ramgarh has caused huge loss, say local residents

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Locals of cloudburst-hit Ramgarh in Nainital district of Uttarakhand have said that the area has suffered large-scale devastation.

"I have suffered a loss of Rs 40-50 lakh. A portion of my house has been completely damaged. The tank that I built for fish farming is also damaged," a local told ANI.



A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Ramgarh in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Preeti Priyadarshini told the media that injured persons have been rescued from the affected areas.

"Some injured have been rescued from the spot where cloudburst occurred in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district. Their actual number is yet to be ascertained," she said. (ANI)

