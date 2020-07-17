Cloudburst in Uttarakhand village, crops damaged

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): Cloudburst and heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kansari village in the Kedarnath valley on Friday.

Cloudburst was reported at around 3 am on Friday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rudraprayag, Navneet Bhullar.

The cloudburst caused damage to crops, the SP said as debris entered at various places in the village. Roads were also blocked after heavy rainfall. (ANI)

