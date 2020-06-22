Clusters to be sealed in Bengaluru, maximum testing to be conducted: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Areas having three to four COVID-19 cases being termed as clusters will be totally sealed and maximum testing will be conducted there, moreover only critical cases will be shifted to COVID hospitals in Bengaluru, said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "It has been decided that clusters (areas having 3-4 #COVID19 cases) will be totally sealed and maximum testing will be done there. Only critical cases will be shifted to Covid hospitals. I demanded that police personnel are tested on priority."

"A lot of issues were discussed about the spike in COVID-19 cases. As far as hospitals are concerned there are two types of patients, asymptomatic and symptomatic, moderate and critical. Moderate and normal cases can be shifted to COVID centres," he added.

Bommai further added that beds in hospitals need to be reserved for corona warriors as well.

"There has to be a coordination between BBPM who brings the patient and the hospital, the moment a positive case is reported to avoid the waiting period. Even in hospitals, some beds have to be reserved for corona warriors. Community transmission is not yet there but we have to be prepared," he added.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had called an emergency meeting of concerned officials and departments to discuss measures to control rising COVID19 cases in Bengaluru.

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing in Bengaluru at an alarming rate, the Chief Minister opined that this can be contained only if preventive measures were implemented strictly.

He directed the officials to implement lockdown strictly in the clusters, which reported more number of cases, especially KR Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya. It was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported.

He said that stringent action would be taken against those who violate quarantine and FIR would be filed if necessary.

Officers were directed to fix rates for treatment of COVID patients in private hospitals to make coronavirus treatment accessible to all.

Yediyurappa further instructed officials to set up fever clinics in all wards and maintain hygiene and provide other basic amenities to the people who were quarantined in social welfare hostels and other government institutions.

"COVID-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activities in Bengaluru, which resumed recently," he said.

"COVID War Room shall have real-time information on the availability of beds in various COVID hospitals and shall facilitate the infected person to avail treatment without losing any time," added Yediyurappa. (ANI)

