CM Adityanath to hold meeting over law and order in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a video conference meeting today with officials to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), DGP and ADGs from all police zones will take part in the meeting to be held at 07:30 pm.

This meeting comes after eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday in Kanpur.

The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath will give guidelines regarding 'operation clean' to combat the law and order situation in the state.

Moreover, the time frame can also be fixed regarding the arrest of wanted criminals in the state.

Earlier the IG Kanpur had announced that Rs 50,000 cash will be given to anybody providing any information regarding the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in the Bikaru village encounter at the police line and announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for their families. (ANI)

