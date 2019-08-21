CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects relief camp at Usmanpur

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected a relief camp at Usmanpur on the east bank of the Yamuna on Wednesday morning.

The Chief Minister interacted with the flood-affected families and took stock of the arrangements for tents, food, water and medicines.

After the visit, he tweeted, "Most families could not collect their belongings before leaving their homes. Fortunately, we have not lost any life so far. We have made arrangements for tents, food, water, medicines for all. If there's any other requirement, we will immediately ensure it is arranged."

The Chief Minister has also requested people not to venture back into the flooded region for their belongings as it is extremely dangerous. "The river water will lower by tomorrow," he said.

"I have spoken to Haryana government and I've been told that they are reducing the amount of water being sent towards Delhi. We are expecting the situation to improve by tomorrow," said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while interacting with members of the press.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to be alert and move to the tents set up by the government before the river waters reach their homes.

"The lives of people are the highest priority for the government and every effort will be made for ensuring that relief camps are comfortable," chief minister Kejriwal said. (ANI)

