Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (right)
CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today

ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Wednesday, as a courtesy call.
This will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor took charge as the capital's chief minister for the third time.
