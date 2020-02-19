New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Wednesday, as a courtesy call.
This will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor took charge as the capital's chief minister for the third time.
(ANI)
CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:44 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Wednesday, as a courtesy call.