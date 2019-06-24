CM Ashok Gehlot visits families of those injured in Barmer 'pandal' tragedy

Balotra (Rajasthan) [India], June 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday visited the families of those injured in Barmer's 'pandal' collapse tragedy which claimed 15 lives and injured 24 others.

While talking to the press Gehlot said, "It is a very unfortunate event and I have given the orders for investigation in this matter to know the reasons behind it. Nobody expected that "Ram ke naam sune jaynge, aur vaapas ghar laut ke nai aaynge (who could have expected that people who came to chant Lord Ram's name won't return home)."

He also said, "To avoid incidents like these in future, we are thinking of issuing an advisory. The advisory will have the details regarding the permissions for such events to what security measures should be taken to ensuring the safety of the people."

"Health Minister (of the state) will take care of the injured victim and will assure that no further problems will be faced by the victim families. No matter where the victims take medical treatment, the government will provide its complete help," Gehlot stated.

"Sometimes people organise events without taking permission from the government and do not meet proper safety standards required to organise big events, leading to a compromise with the safety and security of the public. In this event, the tent workers didn't fix the tent stands carefully which is a matter of investigation and so I have given the orders to investigate. I assure that the investigation will be done properly and we will do our best to avoid such tragedies in future", said the Chief Minister.

He further assured that "whosoever is responsible for this, will be put behind the bars." (ANI)