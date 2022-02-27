CM Baghel announces reimbursement for people from Chhattisgarh stranded in Ukraine returning home at their own expense

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced the reimbursement of the expense of all the citizens of the state who are returning home due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Baghel stated that the state government stand with the Central government "in its efforts to return every countryman".



"Due to the crisis created by the war in Ukraine, the citizens of Chhattisgarh who come back at their own expense, will be reimbursed by the state government. We are committed to the safe return of our citizens. We are with the central government in its efforts to return every countryman," tweeted Baghel, roughly translated from Hindi.