CM Baghel appeals to Chhattisgarh farmers for crop insurance

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday appealed to farmers of the state to get their Kharif and horticulture crops insured.

The Chief Minister said in his appeal directed to the farmers that crop insurance is necessary so that farmers continue earning even in case of weather uncertainties and local natural disasters.

According to the official statement, the government is providing the facility of crop insurance to farmers at a premium amount. Farmers have to pay two per cent of the premium amount for the insurance of Kharif crops and 5 per cent of the premium amount for the insurance of horticulture crops as contribution.



"Farmers can protect themselves from huge risks by paying a little interest and a little amount. The received insurance claim amount can cover the crop loss due to weather uncertainties and natural disasters as well as the losses due to a decline in production. Under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, farmers can get paddy (irrigated and non-irrigated), Arhar, Moong, Urad, Corn, and horticulture crops insured by July 15," said the statement.

Chief Minister Baghel said that strengthening the agriculture ecosystem and making farmers prosperous are among the topmost priorities of the Chhattisgarh government. He said the state is recognized as a model state for agricultural development.

The statement said Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country, which has first paid the crop insurance claim amount for the Rabi season 2021-22 to its farmers. In the year 2021-22, 5,66,000 farmers were paid insurance claim amount of Rs 1,063 crore in the state. (ANI)

