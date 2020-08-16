CM Baghel invites Sonia, Rahul to new assembly foundation ceremony

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has invited Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new building of state assembly in Nava Raipur.

The foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled to be held at 12 pm on August 28.

Baghel has written a letter requesting Sonia Gandhi to grace the occasion as the chief guest and Rahul Gandhi to be the special guest of the event through video conferencing.

Baghel said that since the formation of the state there was a need for a new state-of-the-art Chhattisgarh assembly building, complying with the progress and aspirations of Chhattisgarh.

"Therefore, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to build a new building at Nava Raipur for the same. A glimpse of Chhattisgarh's vast culture and traditions could be visible at the new building. The building has been designed with state-of-the-art technology, keeping in mind the current and future administrative requirements of Chhattisgarh assembly and its members," he said.

The chief minister conveyed that their presence will not only make the people of the state happy but will also encourage them. (ANI)

