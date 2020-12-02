CM Baghel urges PM Modi to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to Chhattisgarh on priority basis

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate COVID-19 vaccine to Chhattisgarh for free and on a priority basis.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Baghel said that Chhattisgarh is a tribal dominated state, therefore free of cost COVID-19 vaccine should be made available here on a priority basis in the first phase itself.

"COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented state of tension and fear among people throughout the country. It is our highest duty to ensure peace and good health of each and every person in the country. As we all know, the vaccine of COVID-19 is very important for prevention of coronavirus related cases and deaths. The Union Health Ministry has indicated that vaccine is likely to be available in the near future, which is a major achievement for humanity," the Chief Minister said in the letter.



Chhattisgarh is fully prepared for the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination program, he stressed.

"In addition to the state health workers for this vaccination, there are plans to include corona warriors like frontline workers of police force, revenue department, urban development department, Panchayat and Rural Development department and media personnel also," the Chief Minister said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 19,333 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, 2,16,990 recovered and 2,892 death.

On November 24, Prime Minister Modi, while speaking with chief ministers of various states over the deteriorating pandemic situation in their states at a virtual meeting, had advised the states to 'establish cold storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine beforehand and suggested them to prepare and send a plan for its distribution to the Central government.

"I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take the vaccine to the lowest levels. It will help us in making decisions as your (state) experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation. There should not be any room for carelessness during vaccine distribution," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

