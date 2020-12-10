CM Banerjee has stopped reporting number of crimes against women to National Crime Records Bureau: Nadda

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stopped reporting number of crimes against women to the National Crime Records Bureau and even refused to report the number of COVID-19 cases to the Centre.

During his two-day visit to Kolkata, Nadda lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Nadda, while addressing party workers said, "Bengal has the highest number of female domestic crime, human trafficking and rape cases. Mamata Didi has stopped reporting numbers to National Crime Records Bureau and is even refusing to provide number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state.

Nadda said Mamata Banerjee's government has kept people from joining the mainstream for their political gains.



The BJP president virtually inaugurated nine state party offices in the election-bound state. These new offices will have facilities like e-library, video conferencing facilities and meeting halls.

"I am happy that nine offices have been dedicated here. Thirty eight more offices will be built in the state. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP have a special relationship. Bharatiya Jana Sangh had got two national presidents from West Bengal in the initial period, he said.

He also said, "BJP will win 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly election 2021 election. The people of Bengal are with BJP and with Modi ji."

Nadda's visit to West Bengal is part of his 120-day nationwide tour.

West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

