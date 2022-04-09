CM Bhagwant Mann assures hassle-free wheat procurement in Punjab

Khanna (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reviewed the wheat procurement at the Khanna grain market on Friday and assured all stakeholders, including farmers, of smooth, prompt and hassle-free wheat procurement.

While reviewing the ongoing wheat procurement operations at the market, he said detailed instructions have already been issued to officials of the Food and Civil Supplies department and heads of all the state procurement agencies would ensure timely payment besides immediate lifting.

The Chief Minister mentioned the delay in the arrival of wheat in mandis and stated that the product in some areas was comparatively less. He assured that every single grain of farmer's produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis (1,862 permanent and 400 temporary).

"This year we are expecting the arrival of 135 lakh metric tons (MT) of wheat in the state, out of which around 97,000 (MT) would is expected in Khanna mandi alone and around 9.24 lakh MT in district Ludhiana" stated Mann.

The CM said that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there would be an increase in demand for wheat globally, and this time, wheat was being purchased above the government fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) by private traders. He said that after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state with ease.



He also claimed that 'payment is being transferred online to the bank accounts of farmers' within 48 hours and he is personally monitoring the ongoing wheat procurement process.

He said that the "Ann Data" farmer would be properly taken care of in the mandis and clear instructions have already been passed to the concerned officials.

Mann also listed the facilities in the mandis for farmers including arrangements of potable drinking water, lights, sitting arrangements and toilets etc.

He also said that to ensure there is no arrival of wheat from other states, the state government is fully geared up and strict action would be taken against all officials or anyone allowing this corrupt practice. (ANI)







