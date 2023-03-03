CM Bhagwant Mann calls on Amit Shah, urges allocation of funds to check cross-border terrorism

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised the latter of the usage of drones for the supply of drugs and weapons from across the borders and urged him to allocate more funds to check the menace of cross-border terrorism.

Expressing concern over it, he said that this supply of drugs and weapons from across the borders needs to be checked for which the support of the Union government is a must. Bhagwant Mann sought the intervention of the Union Home Minister to combat this challenge effectively.

The Chief Minister also urged Amit Shah to provide more funds to ensure modernization of the state police force to effectively combat the new challenges. He said that the need of the hour is to provide ultra-modern gadgets and weapons to the state force for checking cross-border infiltration and drone attack from across the border. Bhagwant Mann said that this is most important for preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.



During the 40 minutes meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister underscored the need for better coordination between the Union government and the state government to face this challenge from across the border. He said that it is the need of the hour to strengthen security on the border in the larger interest of the nation. Bhagwant Mann said that Pakistan is patronising the drug mafia which can be very fatal for the unity and integrity of the country.

The Chief Minister also had a detailed discussion with Amit Shah on the gangsters nabbed by Punjab. He apprised the Union Home Minister that the state government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against the gangsters. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is duty-bound to maintain law and order in the state at every cost.

The Chief Minister also flagged the issue of problems being faced by the farmers having landed across the fence. He also urged the Union Home Minister to appoint a Punjab cadre officer as SSP in Chandigarh, which has been pending for a long. Bhagwant Mann also sought the kind intervention of the Union Home Minister for the immediate release of pending arrears of the Rural Development Fee (RDF).

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Special Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat. (ANI)

