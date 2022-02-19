CM Bommai assures 3 acres land to people from Northern Karnataka settled in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday assured to provide atleast three acres of land for the benefit of people from the Northern part of the state settled in Bengaluru.

The assurance came when a delegation of the Federation of Northern Karnataka Associations in Bengaluru called on the Chief Minister on Saturday.

The delegation led by President of the Federation Shivakumar Meti presented the charter of demands to the Chief Minister at his home office 'Krishna'.



"Soon land would be granted for the construction of a building for the benefit of people from Northern Karnataka. The land would help build a hostel for the students and people coming from that region," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister responded positively to a demand from the delegation to provide funds on priority basis for prominent development projects of Northern Karnataka.

Apart from Shivakumar Meti, the delegation included Basavaraj Beluru, Sridhar Kalkuru, Gangadhar Vali, Journalist Shankar Pagoki and others. (ANI)

