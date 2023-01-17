CM Bommai attends last day of National Youth Festival in Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday attended the closing ceremony of the seven-day National Youth Festival that was going on in Hubballi and praised the event.

Talking to the reporters, CM said, "the festival's valedictory function was held today. Sportspersons from various states attended and displayed their talents. Such an event will inspire the youths of this region to make achievements."

"The Youth Policy of Karnataka has given importance to education, employment, sports, and culture, and the youths are given the opportunity in all fields. This year, the rural sports will be held at village, taluk, district, and state levels. Desi sports like kabaddi, wrestling, and kho-kho have been organized for the first time to identify rural talents," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival at Hubbali in Karnataka on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the city. He held a roadshow with people thronging the roads, waving at him and showering flowers on his cavalcade.



The 26th National Youth Festival was organized at Hubballi- Dharwad, Karnataka by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Karnataka government from January 12 to 16.

The theme of the festival this year was 'Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat'.

The festival aimed to step up the role of youth in nation-building during Amrit Kaal. It was an endeavour to disseminate the message of 'Panch Pran' espoused by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day address.

The festival brought out diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and united the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat and Shreshtha Bharat.

The Festival also witnessed the Youth Summit, which witnessed plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G20 and Y20 events - Future of work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate change and disaster risk reduction; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation; Shared future-youth in democracy and governance; and Health & Well-being. (ANI)

