CM Bommai exhorts Bosch to set up best technological support system in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): Appreciating Bosch for its technological excellence and innovations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today exhorted the Germany-based company to set up the greatest technological support system in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister was speaking at 'Bosch Smart Campus' which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared the next 25 years as the 'Amrit Kaal' for India to make rapid strides in education, health, manufacturing and innovation sectors as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. Bosch should take a lead in technological advancement, Bommai said.



Bosch is not just a manufacturing or software company. "It has evolved into a culture. It has been made possible by its commitment and hard work. It is a dream company for young engineers to work with, said Bommai while speaking at the inauguration."

"I too had dreamt of working in companies like Bosch and Tata. Its excellence and achievements speak for its 100 years of existence. Bosch had identified India's potential much before India attained its independence and set up its unit here," Bommai added.

The Chief Minister Bengaluru has emerged as a global hub of technology and innovation. "From Genetics to aerospace, the city is home to over 400 top-notch R & D centres, and about 400 of the 500 Fortune companies have their presence here."

"Karnataka is at the forefront of Ethanol production. It is taking the lead in the production of Hydrogen as a green energy source. An MoU has been signed for the production of Ammonia from the seawater," he said while talking about Ethanol production.

The Chief Minister wanted Bosch to establish its best research centre of global standards in Bengaluru and assured full cooperation from the State government in this regard. (ANI)

