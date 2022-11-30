CM Bommai expresses condolence on demise of famous Yakshagana artist, Kumble Sundar Rao

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of famous Yakshagana artist and former MLA Kumble Sundar Rao.



In a condolence message on Wednesday, CM Bommai said, "Sundar Rao had served in Suratkal and Dharmasthala Melas and was a household name for his sterling performance and involvement in the art. His services as the chairman of Yakshagana Academy and legislator are noteworthy."

CM Bommai prayed the God to give strength to Rao's relatives, family members and fans to bear this loss. Let his soul rest in peace. (ANI)

