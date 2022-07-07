CM Bommai expresses happiness over Veerendra Heggade's Rajya Sabha nomination

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his happiness at the nomination of Dr D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, as a member of Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister in a media release congratulated Dr Heggade and expressed the confidence that his immense work and experience in rural development, education, health and women's empowerment sectors would raise the quality of the debates in parliament.



Bommai conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for recommending a highly deserving personality like Dr Heggade for Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister has also congratulated other nominees Olympian Athlete PT Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenplay writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Congratulating Heggade, PM Modi tweeted, "Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings." (ANI)

