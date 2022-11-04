CM Bommai invites Airbus to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended an invitation to French aerospace companies to set up an Airbus manufacturing plant in Karnataka, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking at the inauguration of the French-Indo Chamber of Commerce at Palace Ground here on Thursday, he said that the French aerospace companies are based in Karnataka. Organizations like Airbus have set up units in Bangalore and are engaged in expansion. The state has a large-scale manufacturing unit in the aerospace sector and the manufacturing of aircraft parts is done here.

Currently, the Airbus and Boeing companies are in this sector. The state government is ready to extend full cooperation to set up the Airbus unit here, he added.



Bommai said, "Both India and France share an old bond and the French language is still spoken in Pondicherry. A lot of French nationals visit Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry. Thanks to globalization, countries are now searching for new markets. Ultimately, they must be near the markets."

He said that India is a big country and a nation with advanced technology. It's the largest manufacturing nation and more than that it is the biggest market too. The people come here in search of skill, technology and marketing opportunities. India is the future and it is growing in all sectors under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As western countries are suffering from price rise and economic recession, they are in search of nations with strong economies and markets. "We have a strong market. India showed 7-8 per cent GDP during Covid times and this shows our strength. The big population is a boon to us and the same is helpful in manufacturing too."

He said, "Both India and France can develop through mutual cooperation. India is a very progressive nation and has been at the forefront of IT/BT, aerospace, Renewable Energy and others. "Be a partner in India's economic development. Both India and Karnataka are ideal for investment and the French companies are welcome to be partners in development, success, technology and market. For this purpose, Global Investors Meet is being hosted".

France Ambassador in India Emanuel and Karnataka Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani were present on the occasion. (ANI)

