CM Bommai presents Energy Frontiers 2020 award to Prof CNR Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI): Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao is a reservoir of knowledge and energy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, after presenting the prestigious international Energy Frontiers 2020 award to Professor Rao.

Eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna Awardee Prof CNR Rao was conferred the Energy Frontiers 2020 award for research in renewable energy by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Wednesday.

"The young scientists should engage in research that would better the life of mankind under his guidance," said CM, speaking from the auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research.



"An exceptional achiever, CNR Rao is rendering selfless service. He has dedicated his life to the future of coming generations. He is a blend of science and spirituality. Research is a relentless process in science. Basic science is the foundation for applied science," Bommai said.

Bommai focused on the greater importance of Renewable energy, adding that it is environment friendly but it is a challenging task to make it available in various forms.

"Presently Renewable energy is getting greater importance as it is environment-friendly and is abundantly available in nature. However, making it available in various forms is a challenge. Storing solar energy or wind energy is a challenge. The state government is encouraging research on the use of solar energy in hydroelectric projects. Science and spirituality should be complementary to each other. Science should be used for the benefit of mankind, not for destructive purposes," said Bommai. (ANI)

