CM Bommai refuses to comment on Siddaramaiah's repentance on Lingayat religion issue

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday claimed he was unaware of the repentance of the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on the Lingayat religion issue, as per a press statement by CMO.



Talking to reporters in Vidhana Soudha, the CM declined to comment on it but volunteered to add that the people of Karnataka are aware of what transpired regarding the Lingayat religion.

It was a talk held between Siddaramaiah and Sri Prasanna Veera Someshwara Swamiji of Rambhapuri Mutt. The seer has said that Siddaramaiah showed repentance on the Lingayat religion issue. Even Siddaramaiah has commented on it, he said.

"I don't want to comment because I am unaware of the statements made by the duo. But everyone is aware of the reality of what actually occurred in that circumstance," he added. (ANI)

