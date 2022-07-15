CM Bommai releases Rs 500 crore for infrastructure restoration works

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday ordered the release of Rs 500 crore to take up infrastructure restoration works in the flood-affected districts of the state. The Chief Minister held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of flood-hit districts today to review rescue and relief works.



The incessant rains over the last few days have damaged roads, bridges, electric poles, schools and primary health centres, Bommai said and instructed the officials to focus on the restoration of infrastructure and civic amenities.

The Chief Minister issued orders for the immediate release of Rs 500 crore for the restoration of infrastructure in these areas. (ANI)

