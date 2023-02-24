CM Chouhan announces grant of Rs 1000 per month for women of Kol community

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a grant of Rs 1000 a month will be given to the women of Kol Samaj (Community) for nutritious food.

He made the announcement while addressing a program organised on the occasion of Mata Shabri Jayanti in Satna district on Friday.

Addressing the program, CM Chouhan also said that the arrangements for training and coaching classes would also be arranged for the students of the Kol community to prepare for competitive examinations. Post-graduate tribal hostels would be set-up at Rewa district headquarters and Kol tribal girls hostel in Satna.

"The government will provide the guarantee of providing loans from the bank to the youths of Kol tribe who are doing their own business and will also give interest subsidies. Plots will be made available to all the brothers and sisters of the Kol tribe. No person of Kol tribe will remain without land. The work of reconstruction and protection of the religious places of Kol tribe will be conducted," Chouhan said.



Many schemes are being run for the tribal children to progress in higher education. Medical and engineering studies have been started in Hindi medium, so that the children of poor tribal families can also progress. Ration cards and Ayushman cards have been made for the left out eligible beneficiaries through the CM Jan-Seva Abhiyan. This work is going on continuously through the Vikas Yatra, he added.

Chouhan expressed the determination of the state government to establish the progress and pride of the Kol community. He said that the Kol Garhi of Kol rulers in Teonthar tehsil of Rewa district would be renovated with a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. The boundary wall of the fort would be made, the statue of Shabri Mata would be installed and the oil painting of the last Kol ruler would be made. The culture, costumes, customs and history of the Kol tribe would also be shown in the Kol Garhi complex.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is becoming magnificent, prosperous, corruption-free and is ending injustice. India has reached new heights under the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pucca houses were given to the poor by the Modi government. Besides, a facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman card is provided and Article 370 was abolished in Jammu and Kashmir," the chief minister said.

The 14 announcements made for the upliftment of the tribal society at the Shankarshah-Raghunath Shah birth anniversary programme in Jabalpur in the presence of Union Minister Shah have been implemented. In Madhya Pradesh, the PESA rule has been implemented to give rights of water, forest and land to the tribals, CM Chouhan added.

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also laid the foundation stone of 70 development works worth Rs 507 crore and inaugurated 18 works worth Rs 26 crore on the occasion. (ANI)

