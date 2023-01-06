CM Chouhan performs Bhoomi Pujan for installation of Rani Padmavati statue in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday performed Bhoomi Pujan for the installation of the statue of the courageous Queen of Indian history, Rani Padmavati, at Manua Bhan Tekri in Bhopal.

The MP CM made the announcement for the installation of the statute during the conference of Rajput Samaj organised at his residence today. The plan was immediately implemented and the work of Bhoomi Pujan was completed.

The CM announced that the statue would become an important medium to inform and inspire the new generation about the contribution of Rani Padmavati towards society.

On the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan, several ministers from his government, public representatives, and members of Rajput society were present.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Chouhan said he would provide plots to poor families who do not have a place to live, free of cost, under the Mukhyamantri Bhu-Awasiya Adhikar Yojana (Chief Minister Land Residential Rights Scheme).



Plots worth Rs 120 crore will be distributed to 10,500 beneficiary families in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Wednesday.

CM Chouhan made the announcement during his address at the cabinet meeting in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

Chouhan said, "During my visits to Tikamgarh for an election campaign, some residents of a village had stopped me to narrate their problems. They said about 50 to 60 people are forced to live in a small houses as there is no place to sleep. The reason for the problem is that the family has expanded but the place of residence has remained the same. Due to poverty, extended families do not even have plots of their own and, hence, cannot benefit from the housing scheme."

"Therefore, I had thought of implementing a scheme through which free plots will be provided to poor families, who do not have a place to live. They will be able to build their own houses on these plots and will also be able to take advantage of other government schemes," he added.

Chouhan added, "Under the scheme, the land will be leased in the name of the husband and wife. They will not have to pay any premium and will get the plots completely free of cost. Along with the plot, they will also get the benefits of other schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). The general size of the plot will be 600 sq feet. The scheme will be extended to other districts as well." (ANI)

