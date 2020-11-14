CM Chouhan ploughs his field in Vidisha, extends greeting to farmers on Diwali

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan ploughed his field in Vidisha district on Friday and extended his good wishes to the farmers and wished for their prosperity on the occasion of Diwali.

CM Shivraj has shared the video of driving a tractor on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I always feel immense satisfaction in farming. Today, on the eve of Diwali, ploughing Vidisha's field gave me this joy again. May the crops of all the farmers flourish. I wish every house and courtyard of the state should be prosperous with the grace of Maa Lakshmi."



Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government got stability with recently concluded by-election victory on November 10.

BJP has won 19 seats in the by-elections held for 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. It was necessitated due to the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

