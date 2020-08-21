CM Chouhan promises justice to woman given triple talaq on the phone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday promised to ensure justice for a woman who has registered an FIR after being given Triple Talaq over the phone by her husband in Bhopal.

Chouhan said in a tweet that some infuriated people are "playing with this law".

"After fighting for the self-respect and justice of our Muslim sisters for years, the Central Government under the leadership of @narendramodi enacted a law to abolish the #TripleTalaaq but still some infuriated people are playing with this law," he said.

"In Bhopal this morning, a Muslim sister has lodged an FIR after being given triple talaq by her husband who sent divorce messages on mobile. I assure the sister that the Madhya Pradesh police will do everything possible to ensure justice," he added.

On July 31 last year, the Bill was passed in Parliament that led to the abolishing of the Triple Talaq.

On August 1 last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. With the President's approval, the Bill has become an Act. (ANI)

