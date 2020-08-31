CM Chouhan should tell public about flood relief measures: Cong leader Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should tell the public what relief measures are being provided to those who lost their houses, crops and livestock in floods in the state, said Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday.

Speaking to ANI on the floods in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath said, "It should be our priority to deliver relief materials to those suffering due to floods. Nothing happens from making mere announcements and conducting aerial surveys from a helicopter. The Chief Minister and the administration should tell the public what relief is being provided to those who have lost their houses, crops, and livestock."

Speaking about treatment in Chirayu hospital in the state, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "I have received many complaints and come to know of many allegations from people regarding the kind of treatment provide at Chirayu hospital which is a declared COVID hospital."

"People want an investigation. The Chief Minister himself went to Chirayu hospital. I don't know what he understood when he went there. I demand an impartial inquiry into the kind of treatment provided at Chirayu hospital. It has become a "death centre". Patients are not aware of their reports and what treatment was given to them. There is no recordkeeping in the hospital," he added.

Chouhan on Monday surveyed flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad in a boat. He met flood-affected people in Hoshangabad and distributed relief material among them.


